This is why daughter of the year award goes to Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla is the cutest daughter and won many hearts with her recent post

Pic courtesy/Ananya Birla's Instagram

Ananya Birla is many things from a musician to an entrepreneur, style icon to a fashion diva but its no secret that she is also a loving daughter. Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has been making headlines either with her fashion trends or her music but recently she melted hearts with a beautiful post on Mother's day. The 24-year-old rocking performer took to Instagram to pen down a touching post for her mother Neerja Birla and we can not get over it!

Ananya Birla shared an adorable post with a series of cute pictures with her mother on Instagram on Mother's day giving a glimpse of her childhood and its the best thing you will see today. She captioned the picture as 'Happy Mother’s Day! This picture says quite a bit and nothing has changed. I love you mummy!'

Recent highlights about Ananya Birla

Singer and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla said that her new single 'Unstoppable' celebrates womanhood, and stands for liberation and change. Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla and on International Women's Day, she launched her new single which was released via Universal Music. "Gender rules were made to be broken, especially if you have been told throughout history that you're 'less than'.On International Women's Day, I wanted to release 'Unstoppable' to celebrate women," Ananya said in a statement.

Ananya Birla has the talk of town for her fashion and music. The 24-year-old sensational performer recently shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her new 'hair colour'. She shared a picture posing with a cool maroon cap and showing off her new pastel blue hair colour. This picture definitely grabbed a lot of attention and praises from her fans on the social media platform. She donned a black T-shirt paired with a light blue jacket and beige trousers covering her face to bring all the attention to her beautiful mane. Her fans showered compliments for her on the Instagram post, where one commented, 'Ur hair look like a blue candy floss' and somebody else mentioned 'This hair looks wonderful on you.' She is bold and doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and style making her the new fashion icon in town.

