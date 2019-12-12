This is why Disha Patani chose to perform her own stunts for Malang

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ever since Disha Patani's look from Malang was released, the actress has become the town and her pairing with Aditya Roy Kapoor is even termed to be the hottest couple of industry. The actress has a hectic schedule ahead of her with Malang, following which she will be shooting for Radhe and then KTina. Along with ariel stunts, Disha will also be seen doing things like scuba diving and kite surfing.

Disha's next project Malang has been shot in exotic locations and involves a lot of aquatic sports and stunts. The actress had the option to use a body double to perform some of the ariel stunts but she refused the idea because she wanted to overcome her fear of heights.

Malang will hit theatres on Valentine's day 2020. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani

Disha is already at the peak of her career as the actress is juggling with backs to back films. She will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and then KTina followed by Radhe. The later marks her reunion with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. The film went on floors last week, with the Mahurat shot been filmed in Lonavala. Accompanying her on the mahurat shot were her co-stars Salman, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, director Prabhudeva, Atul Kulkarni and Sohail Khan.

The actress is surely riding high on the multiple projects and this latest addition will surely mark one of the biggest films of her career as she plays the lead with Salman.

