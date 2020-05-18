This is why Nushrat Bharucha didn't tell her parents about the Chote Chote Peg song

Nushrat Bharucha has been acting in Bollywood for the last 14 years but fame and fortune stepped at her doorstep in 2011 in the form of Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and then there was no looking back for the actress. Her popularity only rose with 2018's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which went on to make more than Rs. 100 crores at the box-office.

There was something contagious and fun about that story of two friends and how the character of Sweety threatens to derail their friendship in the eyes of one of the eponymous characters. But it was also the pulsating soundtrack of the movie that made it immensely memorable. One of the tracks of the album was the song, Chote Chote Peg. And Bharucha scorched the screen with her blazing aura. But she decided not to tell her parents about the song. And speaking to Pinkvilla, she even revealed the reason behind the same.

She said, "I didn't tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn't even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home." It seems she was scared of their reaction since the song was shot unapologetically and the actress was looking rather bold in her outfit.

She continued, "I was quietly sneaking in, and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, "Are you wearing a bra?" I was like, it's a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?" But we are also sure her parents must have been proud of her after the film's blockbuster success. Bharucha was also seen in another money-spinner called Dream Girl last year and is now gearing up with Rajkummar Rao for a film called Chhalaang.

