This is why Radhika Apte wore her grandmother's hole-ridden sari to her own wedding!

Radhika Apte is not only a brilliant actress, but also a proponent of speaking up for what's right. The actress is known to not mince words and that's just one of the many reasons why she has a massive fan following both in India and abroad.

Radhika, who's married to London-based musician Benedict Taylor, shared in an interview with Femina how she didn't want to get married while she was growing up. She said, "I personally feel commitment can happen without marriage. But for a lot of people, marriage is a very sacred thing and I see why; I see the celebration of unity, I see the value of taking vows, I do see how the event is celebrated and how much importance it holds to certain people, but while growing up, I never wanted to get married."

Radhika further revealed that she wore her grandmother's old sari to her own wedding! She said, "When I got married, I wore my grandmother's old sari for my registered wedding and it had a lot of holes in it. But I wore it because she's one of my favourite people on the planet. I'm not really someone who spends a lot of money on fancy clothes and especially not for a registered marriage." Radhika, however, did buy a dress for the reception party, which also didn't cost more than Rs 10,000.

Radhika Apte also spoke about how she was kicked out from a big Hindi film because the makers thought she was 'too fat'. This is what the Parched actress said: "It took me a while to deal with it. The filmmakers wanted a certain body type. I needed to get a little bit fitter and I could have easily done that... It’s just very stressful to look a certain way - to be a certain way - constantly." She added, "Unfortunately, the world still goes behind people who've had a lot of surgeries. They're the ones with massive followers on social media. People are keen to know what they eat and drink to look the way they do. In a world like that, I don't have much to say."

On the professional front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and in an international film where she will be essaying the role of a spy. This film will see the Andhadhun actor playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan, aka Nora Baker, the first-ever female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

