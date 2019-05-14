This jumpsuit like Ileana D'Cruz is all you need to have in your closet

bollywood-fashion

Spruce up your wardrobe with these jumpsuits available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out, or with a pair of pumps for the party, and you are sure to make heads turn

Ileana D'Cruz/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Ileana D'Cruz is a fashion icon and her Instagram pictures are proof. The Raid actress stands tall amidst all the other actress for her bold decisions and out-of-the-box on-screen characters. Ileana D'Cruz has proved her mettle not only in the acting but also in the world of fashion.

Ileana D'Cruz' was spotted wearing a black jumpsuit during her recent outing, and the actress did make heads turn with her simple yet sultry look. The actress sported a black jumpsuit and we couldn't get our eyes off her! Here's what she wore.

Lace jumpsuit:

Buy this V-neck, Front open with closure buttons, belt on the waistline, 3/4th sleeves, Full length solid Black Jumpsuit at the discounted price of Rs 797. Shop here.

Crepe jumpsuit:

Karmic Vision brings you a wide range of Jumpsuit this trendy and attractive jumpsuit from Karmic Vision look stylish effortlessly. Made to accentuate any body type, it will give you that extra comfort and make you stand out wherever you are, it made from premium fabric as well This jumpsuit is made of anti-wrinkle, breathable, eco-friendly, anti-shrink fabric. Buy your pair at the discounted price of Rs 925 only. Shop here.

Denim jumpsuit:

Up your fashion game by opting for a denim jumpsuit. Buy Tunic Nation Women's Blue Ankle Length Denim Jumpsuit at the discounted price of Rs 1199 only. Shop here.

Roll up jumpsuit:

Spruce up your wardrobe with this jumpsuit from uptownie lite available on Amazon. Buy Uptownie Lite Women's Crepe Roll Up Jumpsuit at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

Plain jumpsuit:

Buy women yellow Plane round neck Sleeveless Rayon Rayon Jumpsuit at the discounted price of Rs 609 only. Shop here.

