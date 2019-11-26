This jumpsuit like Katrina Kaif is all you need to have in your closet

Katrina Kaif was clicked at celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's birthday bash. The actress looked chic in her black jumpsuit. Her lacey outfit added a lot of drama to this classy outfit. Katrina has proved her mettle not only in the acting but also in the world of fashion.

Buttoned Down Belted Romper Jumpsuit

Spruce up your wardrobe with this jumpsuit from Itrra available on amazon. Made to accentuate any body type, it will give you that extra comfort and make you stand out wherever you are, it made from premium fabric as well This jumpsuit is made of anti-wrinkle, breathable, eco-friendly, anti-shrink fabric. Itrra Women's Solid Buttoned Down Belted Romper Jumpsuit is available at a discounted price of Rs 685. Shop here

Georgette jumpsuit

Amazon brings you a wide range of jumpsuits, and this trendy and attractive piece will make you look stylish effortlessly. Made to accentuate any body type, it will give you that extra comfort and make you stand out wherever you are, it's made from premium fabric quality as well. Get your fit at the discounted price of Rs 830 only. Shop here.

Cold-shoulder jumpsuit:

This solid and printed basic jumpsuit has a round neck, cold-shoulder sleeves, pockets, and a concealed zip closure. Buy this one at the discounted price of Rs 997 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Zink Jumpsuit

Presented by Zink London, this jumpsuit is what you need to pep up your style quotient. It flaunts a lace pattern, which makes it look all the more appealing. Also, the round neck further gives it some edge. Crafted from premium quality fabric, it is also comfortable to wear. You can buy this Zink Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 1349. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates