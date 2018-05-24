This Liverpool team is better than 2005 winners: Rafael Benitez

I think this one is better. We achieved what we achieved â they talk about the Miracle of Istanbul â but this team is better, he said



Rafael Benitez is convinced the Liverpool side which will head into Champions League final battle with Real Madrid on Saturday is better than the one he led to glory in 2005.

"I think this one is better. We achieved what we achieved — they talk about the Miracle of Istanbul — but this team is better, he said. "If we talk about the money spent, my budget was £20m — £20m. The value of this team is so much higher. We had Steven Gerrard, of course, also some players with experience and quality, [Xabi] Alonso and [Didi] Hamann. We had players who worked very hard, we had a good balance.



"The team spirit, the intensity could be more or less the same because it's the Liverpool way, but what they have today is more quality, especially up front. "Real Madrid has the experience and the quality to match them, but Liverpool can do it. They have the passion and the desire."

