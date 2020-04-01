This love story at the time of Coronavirus leaves Twitter in splits

A man’s love story that bloomed at the time when the world was busy practicing social distancing and under isolation in their homes, has gone viral on social media. Jeremy Cohen, documented the stages of his blooming love story on Twitter, even though it was not as easy as it looked, while practicing social distancing as recommended by health organizations across the globe.

Cohen earlier posted a video of a woman, Tori who approached him from the roof of the building next to his house and Cohen sent his phone numbers through a drone.

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

In his next video, he is on a date with her on his balcony but, there’s a catch–Tori was on date with him the roof of her building. To simplify things, the couple set up their tables with food and flowers on their respective spaces and were dressed on a date, but to get the feel of it, they were facetiming with each other.

Quarantine dating life while practicing social distancing pic.twitter.com/CjDuHOEU71 — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 25, 2020

And in the final video, Cohen and Tori are going out with each other but to abide by the rules of social distancing set by the health organization, he was in a plastic bubble. The couple was seen sharing their first kiss while Cohen, who soon became the talk of the town after that date, was in the bubble.

How to date during Quarantine (PART 3) pic.twitter.com/2ER4UX4FN0 — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 27, 2020

you cant spell quarantine w/o U R A Q T pic.twitter.com/ntwOHrJXyn — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 28, 2020

The Twitterati was in splits watching the couple’s love story bloom amid pandemic with many gushing over them and saying how their could get married to each other. Cohen rounded the love story up in a video that received over 7.4 million views on Twitter with 336,700 likes and being retweeted over 124,800 times.

Here is part 1, 2, and 3 of “Quarantine Cutie” all in one tweet pic.twitter.com/L9pnEV4oZM — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 29, 2020

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the video:

You know you’re going to have to keep us all posted for the entirety of your relationship, right? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Good luck, my friends. I hope this is the start of something really special. — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) March 30, 2020

Love in Time of Corona — Handoko Tjung (@handokotjung) March 30, 2020

We need a part 4, king — Cedric (@GorrusMedia) March 29, 2020

Her reaction when she comes outside and sees him is my favorite part ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Nayamka Roberts-Smith, LE (@LaBeautyologist) March 30, 2020

What do you think of this love story?

