This love story at the time of Coronavirus leaves Twitter in splits

Updated: Apr 01, 2020, 11:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

From sending a girl his phone number through a drone to going on a date with her, this Twitter user has done it all while in quarantine

Picture/Jeremy Cohen-Twitter
A man’s love story that bloomed at the time when the world was busy practicing social distancing and under isolation in their homes, has gone viral on social media. Jeremy Cohen, documented the stages of his blooming love story on Twitter, even though it was not as easy as it looked, while practicing social distancing as recommended by health organizations  across the globe.

Cohen earlier posted a video of a woman, Tori who approached him from the roof of the building next to his house and Cohen sent his phone numbers through a drone.

In his next video, he is on a date with her on his balcony but, there’s a catch–Tori was on date with him the roof of her building. To simplify things, the couple set up their tables with food and flowers on their respective spaces and were dressed on a date, but to get the feel of it, they were facetiming with each other.

And in the final video, Cohen and Tori are going out with each other but to abide by the rules of social distancing set by the health organization, he was in a plastic bubble. The couple was seen sharing their first kiss while Cohen, who soon became the talk of the town after that date, was in the bubble.

The Twitterati was in splits watching the couple’s love story bloom amid pandemic with many gushing over them and saying how their could get married to each other. Cohen rounded the love story up in a video that received over 7.4 million views on Twitter with 336,700 likes and being retweeted over 124,800 times.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the video:

What do you think of this love story?

