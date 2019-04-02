Mumbai Food: This Mahalaxmi eatery has its share of hits and misses

food

Attached to a performance venue in Mahalaxmi, this pretty eatery would do well to make its menu more expansive, and go easy on its love for olive oil

Hand-cut assorted fries

When it comes to eateries located within performance venues in the city, the benchmark set by Prithvi Café is such that the mind inadvertently resorts to comparison. When we enter Port at Mahalaxmi's G5A Centre for Contemporary Culture, its sun-dappled interiors, high ceiling, and aesthetic décor make for a pretty picture, and offer a vibe different from its Juhu counterpart.



Zucchini Carpaccio

We flip through the menu and opt for their cappuccino (Rs 120), made of organic beans sourced from a single estate, zucchini carpaccio (Rs 270) and hand-cut assorted fries (Rs 170) from the appetisers, and manicotti sun-dried tomato (Rs 370) and Sicilian pizza (Rs 480) for the mains.



Sicilian Pizza

While the pricing isn't on the exorbitant side, we do feel that the menu could be more expansive, offering more pocket-friendly nibbles, considering this is attached to a place where artistes come in to perform, rehearse and attend workshops.



Manicotti -dried tomato

The carpaccio arrives first, and while the zucchini has been sliced wafer-thin, the dish would have tasted better without its generous dousing in olive oil. The fries are delicious, coated in a spice mix and served with ketchup, mayo and mustard. The pasta, however, comes once again swimming in a pool of olive oil, and tastes little of sun-dried of tomatoes. The Sicilian pizza makes up for it somewhat, though.



The interiors

Would we return to G5A? Yes, to catch a theatrical or music performance. But we might only make a pit stop at Port for the fries, and instead, pick a restaurant from the buzzing F&B scene in the neighbouring Lower Parel.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates