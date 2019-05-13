This man's uncanny resemblance to Narendra Modi has shocked the nation

national

Abhinandan Pathak's striking resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left people stunned

Pic courtesy/PTI

After the recent story of Rahul Gandhi's lookalike, this Narendra Modi doppelganger has left the nation stunned. Abhinandan Pathak's uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a buzz in the country.

Abhinandan Pathak, Narendra Modi's lookalike who used to campaign for the BJP but now claims he will file his nomination as an Independent candidate from Varanasi and will support Rahul Gandhi if he wins. Abhinandan Pathak has turned heads for not only his striking resemblance to Narendra Modi but also for his body stature, dressing sense, walking and speaking style which is exactly like the Prime Minister. But after he left the BJP-led NDA constituent Republican Party of India last year, the similarities that got him fame, started ending. Abhinandan Pathak also made his name for mimicking Narendra Modi's style and addressing his speeches with 'Mitron.'

Abhinandan Pathak has resided in Lucknow for five years and works as a priest. He has contested four elections - twice for corporator in Saharanpur municipal elections, the 1999 polls and assembly elections from Saharanpur Nagar in 2012. He had also filed nomination in 2017 assembly elections in Varanasi, but his candidature was rejected.

Recent highlights about Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi said that the Army cannot wait for clearance from the Election Commission to take action against terrorists. The Prime Minister, while referring to the killing of two terrorists in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, said: "They (the terrorists) were standing in front (of the soldiers) with bombs and guns. Would my jawans go to the Election Commission to ask for permission to shoot? Since I came to Kashmir, every second or third day, clean-up operations are taking place." He further said that the ‘lotus' was all set to bloom in the country again. "The 'mahamilavati' group is now frustrated and desperate because the people are voting for a strong government and a strong nation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that when he got a chance to serve the people, he ensured welfare schemes but the opposition ensured their own welfare. Addressing an election rally in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister placed his report card before the people. "When I got a chance to serve you, I gave you free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh but they (opposition) indulged in an ambulance scam. I gave electricity to the poor but they are responsible for a scam in the power and coal sector. I also ensured free gas connection to seven crore poor women. I got houses built for 1.5 crore people but when the opposition parties were in power, they built bungalows for themselves.," he said.

