This misadventure is going to have serious consequences: Dinesh Gundu Rao on Article 370

The Congress leader said that the government's decision will lead to further erosion of our constitutional values and our rights under the constitution

Dinesh Gundu Rao also termed the move as a 'misadventure'. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Bengaluru: Hitting out at BJP-led government over the abrogation of Article 370, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress Chief stated on that this "misadventure" is going to have serious consequences while adding that the move was taken to divert attention of the people from real issues. "It is a move that is going to be very harmful to the future of the country and for the unity of this country. It is going to have a huge impact on the entire country, not only Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP Government is playing with fire," Rao stated in a press conference.

Dinesh Gundu Rao,Congress on #Article370Scrapped: When you do something which is against the will of people, serious consequences will follow. This misadventure is going to have serious consequences. This move was to divert attention from real issues that country is facing. (5.8) https://t.co/KXYhUXssSD — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

"When you do something which is against the will of people, serious consequences will follow. This misadventure is going to have serious consequences. This move was to divert attention from real issues that the country is facing," he said. "This naked display of state power and state machinery will have disastrous consequences for the country," he added.

Karnataka Congress Chief, Dinesh Gundu Rao on #Article370Scrapped: This will lead to further erosion of our constitutional values and our rights under the constitution. This naked display of state power & state machinery will have disastrous consequences for the country. (5.8.19) pic.twitter.com/s1Eafg0VgZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

The central government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature which was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

DS Dattatray, the District Magistrate said on Monday that Doda remained peaceful when the central government scrapped Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "The situation remained peaceful in Doda on Monday. I thank people for the patience they showed and appeal to them to maintain peace in the same way in the coming days. Curfew passes have already been given to emergency services," Doda District Magistrate DS Dattatray stated.

"We had closed the education institutes as precautionary measures. With respect to restrictions in town and adjoining areas, a call will be taken on it on Wednesday," he added.

With inputs from ANI

