This Mumbai socialite knows how to party hard!

Prerna Goel and her girl gang beat the heat with a fun pool party and we must say these girls know how to party hard

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Prerna Goel

The famous Mumbai society maven, Prerna Goel took to Instagram to share some pictures of her girl gang beating the heat in style and we can't get over it! Prerna Goel and her gang know how to party and have fun despite the soaring heat wave. Check out the cool picture of the former model with her bffs partying hard.

Prerna Goel shared this picture on Instagram captioning it as 'Happy girls are the prettiest! (Don’t miss our holiday mascot).' The beautiful ladies are seen slaying white bikini tops paired with cool summer shades. Prerna Goel is a former model, stylist, fashionista and an entrepreneur known for styling models and herself with brands like Maison Margiela, vintage Chanel Gucci, Raw Mango, Shift and Anushka Khanna. She is also one of Mumbai's famous fashion blogger and has turned to Instagram to share her knowledge about the art of style, dressing and fashion through her page 'Prerna Style File.' Prerna Goel had moved to Lagos in Nigeria from Shimla when she was only 10 years old and resided in Africa before moving to the big city London for her further studies. She loves travelling and has an eye for art. She is a loving mother to a daughter, Akanksha who currently away in the United Kingdom for her studies and three dogs - a French bulldog and two Shih-Tzus.

