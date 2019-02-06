This music and short film festival in Bandra gets up close and personal

Feb 06, 2019, 08:14 IST | Karishma Kuenzang

A short film and music festival in a Bandra venue presents intimate works by artistes

Samyak Singh

This Saturday, three in­d­ependent voices will come together at a Ba­ndra venue. Called Our Stories Our So­ngs, the evening will be­gin with the screening of Kunal by writer and ac­tor Dh­ruv Sehgal (of Li­ttle Things), th­at won in the short film cate­g­ory at the MAMI Film Festival, fo­llowed by A Return Gift by Harshad Nalawade, nominated at the New York Indian Film Festival, 2016. Singer Samyak Singh will end the show with a performance.

Dhruv Sehgal

Though it wasn't his dream to write or direct or act, Sehgal was interested in listening to and narrating stories since he was a kid. "I figured th­ere's a career in it and so, I developed it into my profession," says Sehgal. Kunal happened in 2015, be­cause he wanted to make a film and entries for MAMI were open. "That pr­e­s­sure made me ma­ke the movie in my fourth year in the city. It's a representation of my time here," Sehgal concludes.

Harshad Nalawade

ON February 9, 7 pm
AT The HIVE, shop number 2, Linking Road, Bandra West 
LOG ON TO insider.in
CALL 9619962969
Cost Rs 299

