This music and short film festival in Bandra gets up close and personal
A short film and music festival in a Bandra venue presents intimate works by artistes
This Saturday, three independent voices will come together at a Bandra venue. Called Our Stories Our Songs, the evening will begin with the screening of Kunal by writer and actor Dhruv Sehgal (of Little Things), that won in the short film category at the MAMI Film Festival, followed by A Return Gift by Harshad Nalawade, nominated at the New York Indian Film Festival, 2016. Singer Samyak Singh will end the show with a performance.
Dhruv Sehgal
Though it wasn't his dream to write or direct or act, Sehgal was interested in listening to and narrating stories since he was a kid. "I figured there's a career in it and so, I developed it into my profession," says Sehgal. Kunal happened in 2015, because he wanted to make a film and entries for MAMI were open. "That pressure made me make the movie in my fourth year in the city. It's a representation of my time here," Sehgal concludes.
Harshad Nalawade
ON February 9, 7 pm
AT The HIVE, shop number 2, Linking Road, Bandra West
LOG ON TO insider.in
CALL 9619962969
Cost Rs 299
