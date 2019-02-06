This music and short film festival in Bandra gets up close and personal

things-to-do

A short film and music festival in a Bandra venue presents intimate works by artistes

Samyak Singh

This Saturday, three in­d­ependent voices will come together at a Ba­ndra venue. Called Our Stories Our So­ngs, the evening will be­gin with the screening of Kunal by writer and ac­tor Dh­ruv Sehgal (of Li­ttle Things), th­at won in the short film cate­g­ory at the MAMI Film Festival, fo­llowed by A Return Gift by Harshad Nalawade, nominated at the New York Indian Film Festival, 2016. Singer Samyak Singh will end the show with a performance.



Dhruv Sehgal

Though it wasn't his dream to write or direct or act, Sehgal was interested in listening to and narrating stories since he was a kid. "I figured th­ere's a career in it and so, I developed it into my profession," says Sehgal. Kunal happened in 2015, be­cause he wanted to make a film and entries for MAMI were open. "That pr­e­s­sure made me ma­ke the movie in my fourth year in the city. It's a representation of my time here," Sehgal concludes.



Harshad Nalawade

ON February 9, 7 pm

AT The HIVE, shop number 2, Linking Road, Bandra West

LOG ON TO insider.in

CALL 9619962969

Cost Rs 299

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates