This natural product can cure your dental cavity

The new biogenic dental products can -- in theory -- rebuild teeth and cure cavities without today's costly and uncomfortable treatments



Representational picture

Are dental treatments burning a hole in your pocket? Researchers have now designed a convenient and natural product that uses proteins to rebuild tooth enamel and treat dental cavities. "Remineralisation guided by peptides is a healthy alternative to current dental health care," said lead author Mehmet Sarikaya at the University of Washington.

The new biogenic dental products can -- in theory -- rebuild teeth and cure cavities without today's costly and uncomfortable treatments. "Peptide-enabled formulations will be simple and would be implemented in over-the-counter or clinical products," Sarikaya said. Cavities are more than just a nuisance. According to the World Health Organization, dental cavities affect nearly every age group and they are accompanied by serious health concerns. Additionally, direct and indirect costs of treating dental cavities and related diseases have been a huge economic burden for individuals and health care systems. "Bacteria metabolise sugar and other fermentable carbohydrates in oral environments and acid, as a by-product, will demineralise the dental enamel," said co-author Sami Dogan. Although tooth decay is relatively harmless in its earliest stages, once the cavity progresses through the tooth's enamel, serious health concerns arise. If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to tooth loss.

This can present adverse consequences on the remaining teeth and supporting tissues and on the patient's general health, including life-threating conditions. Taking inspiration from the body's own natural tooth-forming proteins, the UW team has come up with a way to repair the tooth enamel. The researchers accomplished this by capturing the essence of amelogenin -- a protein crucial to forming the hard crown enamel -- to design amelogenin-derived peptides that biomineralize and are the key active ingredient in the new technology.

The bioinspired repair process restores the mineral structure found in native tooth enamel. "These peptides are proven to bind onto tooth surfaces and recruit calcium and phosphate ions," said Deniz Yucesoy, a co-author. The peptide-enabled technology allows the deposition of 10 to 50 micrometers of new enamel on the teeth after each use. Once fully developed, the technology can be used in both private and public health settings, in biomimetic toothpaste, gels, solutions and composites as a safe alternative to existing dental procedures and treatments. The technology enables people to rebuild and strengthen tooth enamel on a daily basis as part of a preventive dental care routine. It is expected to be safe for use by adults and children. The research findings have been published in ACS Biomaterials Science and Engineering.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever