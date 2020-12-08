This Navi Mumbai brewery home delivers locally crafted beer

Taste: Pleasing

Packaging: Good

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 1/2

For beer lovers such as us, breweries launching the growler format means that we can sip on our favourite locally brewed craft beer at home and imagine the ideal 2020 summer that could have been. The collectable design aspect is a plus.

A new brewery to enter the market during the pandemic that sells growlers is Navi Mumbai-based Mirar. Started by Ajinkya Bhagwat and Alpesh Bijlani, the brand's young farm includes three brewmasters, Umang Nair, Gesu Parate and Venkatesh Mishal, who have created two tropical brews. Currently on offer is a Belgian-style witbier and Vienna lager. We get a next-day delivery; the order process is simple via a partner website. Their website even offers same-day delivery and a pick-up option at Seawoods Grand Central Mall on prior order; this works well if you're planning to hit the road for a mini break.

We chill our growlers (while simultaneously searching for growler racks for our fridge, online) and pour the lager first. The colour tells us that it's a bolder, hop-pier lager and the beer has a good head too. If you prefer stronger beers with richer malts and more hops, but hate having bitter IPAs, you could give their Vienna lager a try. The witbier is lighter, and not as heavy and cloudy as certain other popular craft and bottled witbiers. The first aroma and sip has an overall fruity vibe with strong notes of orange peel and typical hints of coriander. It's a good summer alternative to regular lagers if you prefer light tropical beers.

Now that there are other strong competitors in the market, especially for witbiers, Mirar offers their unique take on popular beer varieties, which you could give a shot at your home-growler party this festive season.

Log on to mirar.in

Cost Rs 600 for a 1lt growler

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0.5/4 Average. Mirar didn't know we had ordered. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals and drinks

