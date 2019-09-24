This Navratri season, invest in festive mirrorwork dupattas from Amazon

Navratri is approaching and what excites us for Navratri is 'Dandiya'. Navratri is also a festival which is full of colours. Invest in these heavy mirror-work dupattas to ace the Navratri look.

Women's Cotton Embroidered Kutchi Dupatta Bharcha

It has Kutchi Aari embroidery work and is 42 inches in width and 2.25 meters in length. Its Bharchak Design with Foil Mirrors makes it an apt for Navratri. It has 100 per cent Cotton Fabric. Pair it with any basic kurta/kurti for the best look. Shop here.

Ethnics of Kutch Cotton Silk Mirror Work





It is kutchhi rabari work thread and large mirror work. It is made up of Cotton Silk material and has a very ethnic and traditional style to it. It is 235 cms in length and can be worn as a jacket as well.

It is advised that the first wash is a dry-clean. Shop here.

Rani Saahiba Women's Cotton Dupatta

An Ethnic Dupatta by Rani Saahiba with banjara style of Kuchchi work on Pure Cotton Dupatta.

It is a block-printed dupatta with Aari and mirror-work. It is pink in colour which makes it very vibrant. It should only be dry cleaned. Shop here.

Women's Cotton Embroidered Kutchi Dupatta Bharchak

It has a very heavy look and is very colourful and vibrant looking. One can pair it up with a basic kurta and silver jhumkis to get the best look. These dupattas will definitely add oomph to your Navratri. Shop here.

