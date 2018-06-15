This new cafe in Andheri serves world cuisine at pocket-friendly prices

The menu spoils us for choice with its VFM fare, and we are sure to drop by again to try the rest of the eats

Non-veg Club Sandwich

Eating out is a costly affair, what with cafe'sand their elaborate menus that burn a hole in your pockets. But eat out we must, so it is a delight to walk into Culinary Tales, an all-day café on Veera Desai Road in Andheri and find an extensive menu ranging from baos, dumplings to club sandwiches and waffles, all at an affordable cost.



Culinary Tales Pizza

With five to six tables placed indoors and a few in the al-fresco area, the décor is of cloudy blue walls and predictable Spanish-tiled tables. We categorically ignore the curry risotto on the menu, and order a chocolate and peanut butter shake (Rs 225) while we scan through the rest of the dishes, divided into sections of crazy shakes, waffles, crystal dumplings, sandwiches and wraps, burgers, baos, on the bo (they mean side plates) and pre-plates.

We remove the cream crown from the crazy shake, and stir the peanut butter settled at the bottom of the glass. The dark chocolate powder grains scratch our throat, and we wish the shake had a crazier streak. We go with the suggestion of owner Tushar Malkani, who was earlier running the kitchen at Beer Garden, and order the classic non-veg club sandwich (Rs 250).



Rocky road waffles

The home-style grilled sandwich — with three layers of cheddar and tomato, egg and salami, and grilled chicken with iceberg lettuce — is a juicy affair, shutting us up midway into our Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un conversation. The world and its affairs can wait. The sandwich is sloppy without falling apart, and that my dear friends, is a sign of a well-executed floor plan. The side of crispy, chunky fries plays the perfect wingman along with pickled purple cabbage coleslaw.

The staff is courteous and eager to suggest a few dishes. Interestingly, the Culinary Tales special pizza (Rs 275) is a half vegetarian and half non-vegetarian preparation on a crispy cracker-like base. Crunchy zucchini and bell peppers come on fiery sriracha sauce, and pepper-grilled chicken comes with a classic tomato sauce. The chicken is tender only in form, not character, and packs in a punch of fire.

The homemade guacamole (Rs 275) is in dire need of some lime to elevate the taste, while the accompanying buttery pita crisps are in need of further grilling. Next up, the rocky road waffle (Rs 250). It is served with a scoop of cream and ice cream, and garnished with colourful sprinkles. The waffle is charred at the bottom, but the overdose of Nutella (we aren’t complaining!) cloaks the burnt flavours. The menu spoils us for choice with its VFM fare, and we are sure to drop by again to try the rest of the eats.

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

At: Culinary Tales, Bhavesha Building, near Azad Nagar Metro Station, Andheri West.

Call 8879512431

