This old photo of Shah Rukh Khan with a moustache will tickle your funny bone!

An old picture of SRK shared by the Instagram page srk.king._

If you're someone who loves celebrity throwback photos as we do, then this one featuring Shah Rukh Khan will be an instant favourite! The picture in question stars him in his younger days, looking hip in a suit with a moustache and shaggy hair.

An Instagram fan page of SRK's shared this photo and we're loving it! Check it out below:

Isn't this a precious throwback photo? We're digging the moustache, SRK!

Shah Rukh's fans, obviously, couldn't get enough of it. One of them commented, "It's world biggest superstar", while others just commented with heart emojis.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which didn't do as well as expected. Since then, SRK hasn't signed a film, and his fans can't wait to see their favourite star on the big screen again.

SRK has been busy producing web shows, and so far, he has backed shows like Bard Of Blood and Betaal. Speaking about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on Betaal, Marathi filmmaker and Betaal co-director Nikhil Mahajan told mid-day, "He had a lot of inputs, and we had endless cups of coffee during our first meeting."

