This one ingredient helps keep Ronda Rousey's skin glowing

For those of you wondering how Mixed Martial Arts star Ronda Rousey's maintains her glowing skin despite the rigours of professional combat sport, here's the answer. "I use coconut oil on my skin and on the ends of my hair," Rousey revealed in a recent interview. However, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion also said that she's not obsessed about her looks.

"If you're thinking about how you look while you're working out, you're not working out hard enough. I think it's good for girls to get grungy and sweaty," said Rousey, 31, who hasn't fought in a long time, with some even claiming that her MMA career is over. However, she still maintains a strict training regime and diet. "I try to eat as sustainably as possible. I grow as much of my own food as I can," she says. And what about snacking? "Apple chips are my jam. And I eat dried mango with no added sugar or sulfur all the time," said Rousey.

