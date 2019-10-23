This party is going to be LIT

It could take very little to celebrate Diwali — you could just pick up the phone, call a few friends, assign errands to each of them, get a pack of cards and cartons of beer, and you’re set. But the problem with that is, after years of doing the same thing, fatigue could set in. Like a nine-to-five job you once enjoyed, but now simply show up for. Today, however, if you’re looking to breathe new life into the festivities, there are countless special services available, and most will take care of your tastes and preferences. Here are a few interesting ideas.

Get creating

I would often find myself looking for something different to do when went I out, apart from movies and dinners. I loved creating things and this initiative essentially stemmed from the need to make art accessible in everyday settings," says Shikha Lakhani of Create Out, which helps people discover socialising through art-based activities. For it, they have on board a host of experts, who help curate DIY and art activities. Art materials, aprons, easels and other utilities are typically included within the deal. Create Out has also organised workshops for Diwali parties. "We have conducted events like DIY diya decoration for mothers and kids, and zodiac sign light-up art sessions, where you get to paint a galaxy and light it up with LEDs," Lakhani shares.

Shikha Lakhani

Log on to Create Out on Facebook





The table is set

Bhakti Mehta, who runs the nine-year-old catering service Little Food Co, says that today, instead of a lavish buffet, most people are veering to a floating buffet, where you have small plates being passed around. Each year, Mehta curates Diwali-themed menus, which have innovative dishes like rawa fry fish tostadas comprising Goan-style fish on a rice cracker with raw mango pico de galo and sour cream. Mehta tells us, "Our service includes cutlery, crockery, wait staff and also bar services if required. The idea is to serve interesting food in a hassle-free format. So, we also take care of washing and cleaning, too."

Bhakti Mehta

At Little Food Co, Four Bungalows, Andheri West.

Call 9819136441 (book your services four days in advance; orders can be placed via Instagram)





Play it right

When Jill Rambhia Veera and Krunal Veera started The Board Game Co. two years ago after quitting their corporate jobs, the idea wasn’t just to give shape to their shared passion for the activity, but also help people see board games in a new light. With this goal in mind, Veera and her team have conceptualised unique services in arranging gaming parties for big or small groups.

Jill Rambhia

Veera says that their journey began in the corporate sector, which they re-entered in a new role. This time, the motive was to get workspaces to review their approach to relationship-building and training activities. The co-founder shares the thought behind the idea, "Most people aren’t listening when there’s a presentation." But if you design a game around the conversation, everyone present in the room is compelled to participate, making the experience of learning not just fun, but also a long-lasting memory. For the festival, her team has created games based around the festival, like the Ramayana-themed one. "When compared to inviting a singer or playing a game like poker, these interactive games help create a different kind of bonding. With a performance, forexample, the involvement is passive. Whereas, in the case of popular Diwali games like poker, there’s gambling involved, which ends up excluding people who don’t wish to play with money. We curate and create games that bring everyone together."

Log on to theboardgameco.com





Drink like a fish

This is a comprehensive bar services’ company that offers end-to-end bar services and will organise your glassware, mixers, ice, syrups, molecular cocktails, customised cocktails and more. Their bartenders are well-trained and do their best to ensure your guests have a good time.

At Bartender’s Inc on Facebook and Instagram

Call 9702039280





Pimp up your party

These folks might be popular as the one-stop-shop for quirky knick-knacks for a shindig. But what is lesser known is that they also help set up the decor for private parties, whether it is creating centrepieces, balloon and flower arrangements or light requirements. "We don’t provide crockery or other essentials required at a party, but cover all things related to decor. During Diwali, the casino is a big theme," says Sheldon Barrid, on behalf of the company.

Sheldon Barrid

At Party Hunterz (multiple outlets).

Time 11 am to 9 pm

Call 26438850

(Bandra West)

