This person went to his ex's wedding; what's the craziest thing you've done for free food, asks Zomato

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 14:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Twitterati had some hilarious responses like gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family.

This image has been used for representational purposes only
Not just foodies, but everyone loves a free meal. Hence, when Zomato asked the customers how far have they gone to get a free meal, Twitterati made brutally honest confessions.

Zomato India asked, "what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?"

Twitterati had some hilarious responses like gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family. A user said, "Pretending to work in the office until 10.30 pm so that HR can order food for everyone, including me."

So how far have you gone for food?

