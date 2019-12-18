This person went to his ex's wedding; what's the craziest thing you've done for free food, asks Zomato

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Not just foodies, but everyone loves a free meal. Hence, when Zomato asked the customers how far have they gone to get a free meal, Twitterati made brutally honest confessions.

Zomato India asked, "what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?"

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?ðÂ¤Â

— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

Twitterati had some hilarious responses like gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family. A user said, "Pretending to work in the office until 10.30 pm so that HR can order food for everyone, including me."

Ek baar ladki dekhne chala Gaya thaðÂÂÂ — Kumar Yash (@KumarYash7) December 13, 2019

Pretended it's my birthday at Pizza hut to get free brownie and ice cream — Tintu (@TintzS) December 13, 2019

Sat in Katha with family for it. ðÂÂÂ — Harshil Mehta| àª¹àª°à«Âàª·àª¿àª² àª®àª¹à«Âàª¤àª¾ (@HarshilMeh169) December 13, 2019

stopped the bike of zomato food delivery boy and snached the foodðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ — Ashish Gupta (@1117ashish) December 13, 2019

Pretending to work in the office until 10.30 pm so that HR can order food for everyone, including me. — Deewangi (@your_deewangi) December 13, 2019

Was nice to birthday boy, who was stranger to me till yesterday.....ðÂÂÂ — Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) December 14, 2019

So how far have you gone for food?

