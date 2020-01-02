This photo of a dog wrapped in blanket and riding in an auto will make your day
A viral tweet shows a dog wrapped in a blanket and a rickshawala is carrying him around.
Winters are the time when you want to cuddle up and get cosy in our blankets. Though we have the comfort of staying in, the animals have nowhere to go and have to brave through the winters without any help.
The pictures were shared on Twitter with the caption, "Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later." And one will surely thank the heavens after seeing the picture.
zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw— hayat âÂ¨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020
The internet is spellbound and is melting hearts of netizens. People thanked the Twitter user for making their day.
Sweetest thing on the internet today ðÂ¥ºâÂ¤ï¸Â— The Wiser Fool (@noobmaster__69_) January 2, 2020
Wow... Someone got a ride!! ðÂÂÂðÂ¤Â— Curiosity Rover (@Mave_05) January 2, 2020
day madee ðÂÂ— hayat âÂ¨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020
Issa doggie ðÂÂÂ— JaneðÂÂÂ (@Qnjayn) January 2, 2020
India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, said that the temperatures have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh during past 24 hours.
