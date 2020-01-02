This photo of a dog wrapped in blanket and riding in an auto will make your day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Winters are the time when you want to cuddle up and get cosy in our blankets. Though we have the comfort of staying in, the animals have nowhere to go and have to brave through the winters without any help.

A viral tweet shows a dog wrapped in a blanket and a rickshawala is carrying him around.

The pictures were shared on Twitter with the caption, "Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later." And one will surely thank the heavens after seeing the picture.

The internet is spellbound and is melting hearts of netizens. People thanked the Twitter user for making their day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, said that the temperatures have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh during past 24 hours.

