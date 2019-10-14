This photo of Dhadak's Janhvi Kapoor and Sairat's Rinku Rajguru is heart-warming

Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the Marathi smash hit, Sairat, alongside Ishaan Khatter. While the remake wasn't as massive a hit as the original, Janhvi still made a mark in the entertainment industry and now has multiple film projects in her kitty.

In a recent photo shared by Janhvi on Instagram, the actress can be seen posing with Sairat's actress Rinku Rajguru - the actress who made waves with her natural and relevant performance in her very first, equally relevant film. Rinku, who played the lead opposite newcomer Akash Thosar, charmed her way into the audiences' hearts with Sairat. Check out the photo shared by Janhvi Kapoor:

While Janhvi Kapoor can be seen looking cool and casual in a tie-dye t-shirt and basic denim, Rinku was pretty in a navy blue salwar kameez in the photo. In fact, Rinku, too, shared the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "#sairatmetdhadak" Ishaan Khatter responded to Rinku's photo with a heart emoji.

Speaking about how mum Sridevi wanted a significant role for Janhvi's debut, the actress told mid-day in an interview, "Mom and I had a long discussion about Sairat [after we watched it at home]. She wanted a role like that for me and then Karan called."

She added, "I wanted to be honest to the part I was playing. Shashank helped me get the tone right. We went through multiple reading sessions before starting to shoot. The first day was fun. Shashank had established a safe haven for us and we were already feeling like a family. But I was nervous. I didn't sleep the night before we started rolling. We kicked off with Yaad Lagla [the song adapted from the original film]."

