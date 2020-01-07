This photo of Ira Khan petting a puppy will make you miss your own fur baby!

If you love animals, especially dogs, then these photos of Ira Khan playing with a cute pupper will make your day for sure. Aamir Khan's daughter took to Instagram to share some photos in which she can be seen petting the doggo, and the animal looks extremely delighted about Ira's ministrations. Ira shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "Its the little things..." and we couldn't agree more!

Ira Khan seems to be on Neil Island, Andaman, from the location shared in her Insta post. The star kid looks super relaxed and happy to be just sitting there petting the puppy. Don't these pictures make you miss your own little pet back home? For those who don't have pets, we're sure these photos will make you want to adopt one for sure!

Ira Khan recently made her directorial debut with the theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others.

The star daughter has also been trying her hand at modelling and has been sharing some chic photos on social media.

Talking about her directorial debut, Ira had told IANS: "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie."

