This photo of Malaika Arora kissing Arjun Kapoor is unbelievably cute!

One of the hottest couples of B-town - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor - are painting the town red with their romance. All of their social media PDA and joint appearances tend to make headlines and fans of the pair can't stop asking when they plan on getting married!

Recently, Malaika Arora shared a photo on Instagram that has the potential of breaking the internet. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl posted a photo of her giving beau Arjun Kapoor a sweet kiss on the cheek, and it's beyond adorable! She wrote, "Sun, star, light, happiness.......2020." Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020â¨ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJan 1, 2020 at 1:29am PST

Cute, isn't it? Malaika and Arjun sure make for a gorgeous couple. The couple has been dating for quite some time now, and while rumours of them tying the knot soon have been flying around, there has been no official confirmation from either of them.

Malaika, however, on Neha Dhupia's chat show, revealed that she would like a beach wedding and that she would love to walk down the aisle in an Elie Saab gown. "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang," she said, adding that her best woman would be her closest friend Vahbiz Mehta.

We wonder when Malaika plans on making her dream wedding a reality? Only time will tell!

