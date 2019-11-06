This photo of Nusrat Jahan with husband will give you major relationship goals
Nusrat shared a heartwarming post featuring her husband Nikhil Jian and it has left everyone smiling.
Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan often shares photos from her life on social media. Be it her star-studded wedding reception or her exotic honeymoon post-wedding, Nusrat always keeps her fans engaged on Instagram. Recently, Nusrat shared a heartwarming post featuring her husband Nikhil Jian and it has left everyone smiling. A few days ago, Nusrat took to Instagram to express her love for her husband and life-long partner.
Jahan shared a series of romantic photos with her husband in which the two can be seen head over heels in love. In the photos, the 29-year-old politician from Kolkata is seen getting candid with her partner and they make for a picture-perfect couple.
While sharing the photos, Nusrat wrote: It's always "US" before me and u...! She ended her captions by tagging her husband. The heartfelt photos have left netizens in awe of the adorable couple. Since the time the pictures were shared, it has garnered over 50,000 likes.
Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to shower their love and warmth on the couple. One user wrote, "Very pretty girl.", while another one commented, "so beautiful Jodi." A third user said, "Lovely dearest friend."
Nusrat is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media and keeps her fans engaged through her adorable photos and heartwarming posts. But her heartfelt way of expressing her love for her husband has won hearts over the internet.
This isn't the first time MP Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to express her love for Nikhil. Here are a few instances when Jahan took to social media to express her love for Jain and surely, the two have set some major relationship goals.
When the two lighted up each other's life with loads of love...!
When the two celebrated festivals together and bonded on special occasions.
The two twinned in hues of grey on the occasion of Independence day.
I vow to love u always.. snoring included..ðÂÂÂI love u even when im “Hangry” ðÂÂÂ.. every single day that i spend being ur wife.. I realise that my Husband has an AWESOME wife.. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @nikhiljain09 my strength.. my confidante.. my solution to all the problems..!!
The two showered loads of love on each other and never shied away from showing off their love for one another.
Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019. Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.
Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019, in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum was recently on an exotic honeymoon to the island nation of Mauritius, which is widely known for its beautiful beaches, lagoons, and reefs. Nusrat took to Instagram to share inside pictures from her honeymoon diaries and it's truly a visual delight.
Waiting for her flight to Mauritius at the Terminal 2 of Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai, Nusrat Jahan shared this sleep-deprived picture of herself and captioned it: Sleepyhead mornings!
While sharing the first couple of pictures from her honeymoon dairies, Nusrat Jahan looked like a true diva. Nusrat sported a white crop top with black stripes as she posed amidst the backdrop of the picturesque beaches of Mauritius. While sharing this stunning picture of herself, Nusrat wrote: Paradise has never been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time...!
From soaking the sun in the picturesque beaches to enjoying the blue waters of Mauritius to from captioning their pictures with love-filled words to exploring the rich flora and fauna of the island nation, throughout the honeymoon, Nusrat can be seen holding hands with hubby Nikhil Jain as the two enjoy the scenic beauty of Mauritius.
In pic: Nusrat Jahan soaks the sun during her exotic honeymoon in the island nation of Mauritius
Ever since Nusrat Jahan was elected as the Member of Parliament from Basirhat, she has been scaling new heights. Nusrat and her beau Nikhil Jain's lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram are proof that they had quite a romantic time.
In pic: Nusrat Jahan exuberates beauty and charm as she poses beside a huge tree amidst the backdrop of rich flora and fauna during her honeymoon in Mauritius.
Nusrat Jahan who has been having a busy schedule ever since she took oath as a Member of Parliament (MP), was seen bonding with hubby Nikhil Jain as their romantic sojourn in Mauritius set major couple goals.
While sharing this breathtaking picture of herself seated above a ship, Nusrat Jahan is seen posing as a picture-perfect model as she captioned the picture: The sea once it casts its spell...holds one in its net of wonder forever... its an emotion incarnate..a place of tranquility and peace... let the sea set u free!
In pic: Nusrat Jahan enjoys wine during her exotic honeymoon in Mauritius as she gets sun-kissed during her romantic beach getaway.
Sharing a leaf out of her beach vacation from her honeymoon diaries, Nusrat Jahan absolutely looked like a style diva as she sported a two-piece bikini swimsuit and tucked a flower in her hair. While posing amidst the backdrop of the sea, Nusrat is seen being sun-kissed.
While Nusrat Jahan shared glimpses of her honeymoon with her fans and followers, her husband beau Nikhil Jain wasn't left behind as he too took to Instagram to share snippets from their romantic honeymoon sojourn to Mauritius. While sharing this candid picture of herself, Nikhil Jain captioned it: With my beau Nusrat Jahan. Har Janam!
Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain hold on to each other's hand as the two seem to be head over heels in love. While sharing the picture, Nusrat Jahan's hubby Nikhil Jain wrote: Paradise in your eyes in any paradise, Nusrat Jahan.
In pic: Nusrat Jahan is all smiles for the camera as she poses for a selfie with hubby Nikhil Jain during her beach vacation while sharing a leaf out of her honeymoon diaries. Nikhil Jain captions this one: The sun shines best on you!
Nusrat Jahan's hubby Nikhil Jain shared this beautiful picture where he is seen standing in front of a picturesque ocean as he captioned the picture: Sun Sea Sky. With my moon Nusrat Jahan.
During her honeymoon, the 29-year-old actress-turned-politician shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen playing with a cute and adorable baby. In the picture, Nusrat Jahan looks adorable as she is seen winning hearts all over with her beautiful stills! While sharing the candid picture with the baby, Busrat captioned it: Touch of innocence!
Nusrat Jahan poses in front of the picturesque beach during her honeymoon trip to Mauritius as she captioned this stunning picture as Every sunset promises a reset...!
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in July 2019, took to Instagram to share inside pictures from her exotic honeymoon. From soaking the sun in the picturesque beaches to enjoying the blue waters of Mauritius, Nusrat Jahan's honeymoon pictures are a visual treat. See pictures. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain)
