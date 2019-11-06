This photo of Nusrat Jahan with husband will give you major relationship goals

Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan often shares photos from her life on social media. Be it her star-studded wedding reception or her exotic honeymoon post-wedding, Nusrat always keeps her fans engaged on Instagram. Recently, Nusrat shared a heartwarming post featuring her husband Nikhil Jian and it has left everyone smiling. A few days ago, Nusrat took to Instagram to express her love for her husband and life-long partner.

View this post on Instagram It’s always “US” before me and u... @nikhiljain09 A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onNov 4, 2019 at 11:55am PST

Jahan shared a series of romantic photos with her husband in which the two can be seen head over heels in love. In the photos, the 29-year-old politician from Kolkata is seen getting candid with her partner and they make for a picture-perfect couple.

While sharing the photos, Nusrat wrote: It's always "US" before me and u...! She ended her captions by tagging her husband. The heartfelt photos have left netizens in awe of the adorable couple. Since the time the pictures were shared, it has garnered over 50,000 likes.

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to shower their love and warmth on the couple. One user wrote, "Very pretty girl.", while another one commented, "so beautiful Jodi." A third user said, "Lovely dearest friend."

Nusrat is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media and keeps her fans engaged through her adorable photos and heartwarming posts. But her heartfelt way of expressing her love for her husband has won hearts over the internet.

This isn't the first time MP Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to express her love for Nikhil. Here are a few instances when Jahan took to social media to express her love for Jain and surely, the two have set some major relationship goals.

View this post on Instagram Light up lives with love.. @nikhiljain09 A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onOct 27, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

When the two lighted up each other's life with loads of love...!

View this post on Instagram Amar pujor prem.. !!! Shubho Panchami..!! @nikhiljain09 A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onOct 3, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

When the two celebrated festivals together and bonded on special occasions.

View this post on Instagram @nikhiljain09 twinning.. Independence day special..!! A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onAug 15, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

The two twinned in hues of grey on the occasion of Independence day.

The two showered loads of love on each other and never shied away from showing off their love for one another.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019. Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.

