This photo of Rohit Sharma cleaning up plastic waste in Mumbai will inspire you!

Rohit Sharma was leading the Mumbai T20 squad at the recently-concluded Indian T20 2018 series



Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is a responsible citizen and likes to do his bit in raising awareness - be it saving wildlife, natural resources or how plastic could harm oceans.

Rohit Sharma took to social media website Twitter to post a photo of himself doing his part of the job by cleaning up the city of Mumbai. He captioned the photo: PLASTIC - One of the biggest threats to the health of our oceans & marine life.I had the opportunity to help clean up a place where more than 15 million kg of plastic was disposed of by one mans efforts - @AfrozShah1 if one man can make a big impact, imagine what we can do together.

PLASTIC-One of the biggest threats to the health of our oceans & marine life.I had the opportunity to help clean up a place where more than 15 million kg of plastic was disposed of by one mans efforts - @AfrozShah1 if one man can make a big impact, imagine what we can do together pic.twitter.com/mCjJVbFYc9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 1 June 2018

Rohit Sharma was leading the Mumbai T20 squad at the recently-concluded Indian T20 2018 series. Mumbai were defending champions but could not hold on to their title. It was a returning Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the Chennai team that lifted their third title in the cash-rich Twenty20 League.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma: I Don't Worry About My Test Selection Now

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates