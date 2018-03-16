This photo of Sonakshi Sinha's Pilates workout will give you fitness goals

Sonakshi Sinha now refers to herself as a 'Pilates girl'. Read to find out why



Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who switched to it recently, has managed to do the unimaginable within a month. Yesterday, the actor posted her workout snapshot and wrote, "Pilates porgi! If you saw me attempting this a month back, ud never imagine anyone could make it look so ungraceful! And a month later... this is where we are! Not too shabby I say (sic)." Sona's weight loss over the past year has been amazing.

Sonakshi Sinha has upped her style quotient. The Welcome To New York actor has been acing the red carpet look. She is not trying to outdo anyone. She recently told hitlist, "It is for me. It hasn't happened overnight. Over the years, you understand yourself better, work with different people and that's what's happened with my style."

