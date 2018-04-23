This pic of Mahesh Babu locking lips with wifey Namrata Shirodkar is going viral

Known to be a private person, the picture of Mahesh Babu passionately kissing Namrata Shirodkar sent fans into a tizzy

Yesterday, Telugu star Mahesh Babu posted a picture of himself locking lips with wife Namrata Shirodkar. Known to be a private person, the picture sent fans into a tizzy. Looks like he was celebrating the success of his film, Bharat Ane Nenu, which collected Rs 100 crore worldwide on the first day itself.

Mahesh Babu's 'Bharat Ane Nenu' has emerged to be the fastest 100 crores grosser of 2018. Bharat Ane Nenu has been running with packed houses and the huge positive word of mouth turned out to be a huge advantage for the film. After a record-breaking start on day one, the collections have been exceptional on Saturday too and Bharat Ane Nenu grossed over Rs 100 crores in just two days. The film even crossed 2 million USD in USA with utmost ease.

The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu focuses on Mahesh Babu's character showcasing the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu features Mahesh Babu as a dynamic Chief Minister. Kiara Advani is the heroine and DVV Danayya bankrolled this big-budget political drama.

