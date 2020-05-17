This picture of a girl teaching her teddy bears will open a box of memories

We all have played this as a kid, haven't we? This picture of a cute little girl teaching her stuffed toys will open a box of memories for most of us make us nostalgic.

The image shows a little girl sitting in her chair, holding a pen and paper with a desk which is kept in front of her. On the other sifr, her students or soft toys are sitting on the floor with a sheet of paper each.

The image was shared by a Twitter user who wrote, "This little girl from Kashmir created a classroom like environment to avoid missing her school in this time of Lockdown."

From "wow" to "cute", people shared all sorts of reactions to this heartwarming image. A few were also reminded of their childhood days.

"This is a game every child plays, I played it too. It’s called teacher teacher, sometimes with friends, in their absence with dolls," remembered one user.

