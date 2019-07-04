This picture of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani in matching outfits is pure gold

famous-personalities

For Akash Ambani pre-wedding photoshoot, siblings Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani were dressed in pink outfits

Pic courtesy: Sabyasachi's Instagram

Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani have often set sibling goals, be it when Akash gave up his wedding dates so that Isha could get married first or when they wore matching outfits.

Apart from being a role model to a lot of girls, Isha's chic fashion choices set her apart from the others. Time and again, Isha has proved that she can nail both western and Indian attires with equal ease. Be it her gorgeous lehengas or her accessories and makeup, she is always on point with her fashion choices.

This picture of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani from the latter pre-wedding photoshoot sets some serious sibling goals. Both of them are donned in shades of pink, while Isha dons a gorgeous lehenga, Akash is wearing a sherwani of the colour.

Also read: Watch Video: Isha Ambani with in-laws at Akash-Shloka's wedding

Isha accessorized her lehenga with ruby lehengas and pretty daimond bangles. She wore a 'maangtika' and parted her hair in the middle.

For the pre-wedding photoshoot, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also dressed in shades of pink.

Earlier Isha had revealed that Akash and she are born via IVF. She had said that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had her and Akash after seven years of marriage via IVF.

Also read: These pictures prove that Isha Ambani can shine in any attire

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates