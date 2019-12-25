This picture of Janhvi Kapoor has captured a 'truly candid' Christmas moment

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's Christmas and Janhvi Kapoor is in festive spirits. She shared a snapshot on Instagram and wrote, "I've got more than one reason to be this happy. This was truly candid (sic)." The actor also loves being candid when papped.

Speaking about the paparazzi on Neha Dhupia's podcast, #NoFilterNeha, she quipped, Janhvi's take on getting papped 24*7, "It's weird. It really is. I don't know, Neha, you know because I was just thinking about it today while I had egg on my hair and honey on my face at Namrata's pilates studios. I was like if they've seen me enter the gym today, they are going to see me leave with wet hair, they are going to photograph me entering your studio, your show and they are going to photograph me leaving, they are going to photograph me at Dr Agarwals. So, it's kind of weird but I think the weirdest part of it is that I have kind of gotta used to it now. As much as people might crib about it, at the end of the day, you are getting attention and how phony does it sound to be like 'Oh my god, I am getting so much attention'."

Talking about when she struggled with being papped always, Kapoor said, "Honestly, I have my days and I've had a long phase where I really struggled with it, when I was very bothered by I don't know I felt like it was taking away my credibility. It was like a weird deviation and just an interference and people commenting and me reading that and I was getting too caught up. But, then I think the past 7-8 months, touchwood, the work has been so back-to-back, I have realized that it doesn't matter. Like, if people are going to cry about me wearing shorts to the gym; I don't care anymore. Because if I wear pants I slip on the reformer so I am going to wear shorts. I mean, there are days when I still get bothered by the comments, I have actually reached a place where I am amused by some of the not-so-cute ones."

