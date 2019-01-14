This picture of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam lazying on a couch is winning the internet

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's latest photo on Instagram is too cute to describe in words.

Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk.

In a bid to adieu a goodbye to lazy Sundays, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo with his little son, AbRam on his Instagram account. The photo has Shah Rukh cosying up with munchkin AbRam and lazying on his oversized and comfortable white couch.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo and captioned it as: "Weekend Research: "A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two". We r the other two and we don't agree mom! [sic]"

Shah Rukh is undoubtedly a complete family man. Time and again the star shares pictures with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam.

The 53-year-old actor's recently released Aanand L Rai film, Zero failed to charm the audience, although, the actor's acting chops were appreciated by everyone. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will start shooting on his next film, Salute.

Former Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma's biopic was to kick off in May this year, however, Siddharth Roy Kapur's offering will now roll in Mumbai's Film City, in February.

Pointing out that a couple of space films in B-town were put at the backburner, owing to the expenses incurred in tackling the genre, the source reveals, "The project is expensive. In a bid to ensure that the film doesn't exceed the budget, Kapoor and Khan find it imperative to start shooting by February. Doing so will help them wrap up the main schedule before summer. Given that certain crucial scenes must be filmed outdoors, the duo felt shooting in the bulky costumes would be impossible during those months."

The unit hopes to wrap up another leg, set to take place at an undisclosed outdoor location, by June, adds the source. Khan, on his part, will begin prepping for his role in the Mahesh Mathai directed venture soon.

"Construction work for the creation of a huge set has already commenced at Film City."

