This picture of Shikhar Dhawan's wife and son Zoravar at the zoo is adorable
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha posted this picture of herself and son Zoravar yesterday during their visit to a lion's park in South Africa
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha posted this picture of herself and son Zoravar yesterday during their visit to a lion's park in South Africa. "Zoraver making friends in South Africa @aliyah_dhawan thanks for the photos," she wrote
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here
Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go
Trending Video