This picture of Shweta and Abhishek hugging mother Jaya Bachchan is simply adorable

Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 70th birthday yesterday. She rang in her birthday with the love and togetherness of her family members. Husband Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of her on his blog with children, Abhishek and Shweta.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother... and she be with her 'progress report' "Feelings and love delivered... writings of occasion hand-written on card... the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing... Quiet... still and intimate... The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by (sic)."

The picture of Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta embracing the doting mother for a hug was a delight to eyes. With films like Sholay, Guddi, Abhimaan and Mili" the actress became synonymous to roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like Silsila, Chupke Chupke where Jaya ji displayed her range as an actor. On the political front, Jaya Bachchan is a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

