This pop-up can help you promote sustainable fashion and raise funds for a cause

Promote sustainable fashion and raise funds for worthy causes at this weekend pop-up

It all started on one fine day in 2012 when two compulsive shoppers decided to spring-clean their wardrobes, only to realise that they had a pile of clothes and accessories they'd never worn even once. They thought of donating the items, but soon realised the limited scope of the idea, for the sartorial choices of the beneficiaries didn't necessarily align with theirs. They brainstormed further and then came up with the concept of a thrift shop to sell these items at throwaway prices to promote sustainable shopping and raise funds for causes they felt for in the process.

"My cousin Radhika [Dhawan] is a fashion consultant, and several of her designer friends gave away garments for the thrift shop. Other friends joined in, and soon, as the word spread, we had clothes, accessories, home decor and books in fabulous condition coming in from all quarters," says Maya Bhogilal of the duo behind Back Alley's Thrift Shop, a 100 per cent not-for-profit initiative that has helped fund a school in the Malvani district with furniture, educational kits and books, and painting of the classrooms, among other causes.

Entering its sixth year, the initiative has tied up with the Indian chapter of Fashion Revolution, a global campaign that was born as a response to the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster in Dhaka (where over 1,100 garment factory workers were killed in a building collapse), and works for a fairer, safer and more transparent fashion industry.



Children at the Malvani school that funds from a previous pop-up helped refurbish

"Thrift shopping is the ultimate fashion treasure hunt. By doing so, you are contributing to a 'waste less, reuse more' lifestyle concept. It's fun, and you can make a day of it. My advice is to start early before the good stuff goes and try things on before you buy them so that you are not careless with your buys. We don't want people to have more dead clothes in their wardrobes. We want them to love what they buy and wear and re-wear it again and again," says Suki Dusanj-Lenz, country head, Fashion Revolution India.

Shoppers can expect to find garments and accessories in designer labels, swimwear, baby clothes, footwear, home decor and a range of books, all within a price range of Rs 100 and Rs 2,000. "We have kept the prices low, so we end up selling almost everything. As they say, 'One man's trash is another man's treasure.' So, while you may be getting rid of what you don't want, you are doing so responsibly by making sure it doesn't end up in a landfill," says Bhogilal.



Maya Bhogilal

The proceeds from this edition of the thrift shop will go towards two causes — zilla parishad schools (anganwadi, primary, secondary) in the Palghar area, and the Animal Adoption Crusaders (AAC), whose objective is to find as many homes as possible for homeless dogs and cats.

"Over the years, we have realised that every cause needs sustained support. So we continue contributing to it through a series of pop-ups until an objective is met. So, while this is our first collaboration with the schools and AAC, we will continue to raise funds for them through our upcoming editions, too," Bhogilal sums up.

ON: April 7 and 8, 11 am to 10 pm

AT: Mahalaxmi Race Course.

LOG ON TO: facebook.com/BackAlley101

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates