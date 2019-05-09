This Rahul Gandhi lookalike puts on 20 kg to avoid looking like the Congress President
The man who is a hardcore BJP sympathiser created a stir for his striking resemblance with the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, but to avoid the comparison he put on 20kg
Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this man's uncanny resemblance to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had created a lot of stir on social media. Prashant Sethi (30) runs an eatery near Kapadiya Club and was being compared to Rahul Gandhi but unfortunately, he is a BJP sympathiser and is upset with the comparison and the RaGa lookalike tag.
Fed up of the comparison, Sethi decided to get a complete makeover so he went to put on nearly 20 kg and changed his hairstyle to avoid any resemblance with the Congress president.
"RT TimesNowHindi: à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥Âà¤² à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤§à¥Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤¤à¥Âà¤²à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤ªà¤¸à¤Âà¤¦, à¤¹à¤®à¤¶à¤Âà¥Âà¤² à¤¨à¥Â à¤¬à¤¦à¤² à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤²à¥Âà¤Â : https://t.co/hBPxzbLWvl— ðÂÂ©Main_Bhai_ChowkidaarðÂÂ© (@Jallaad3) May 8, 2019
RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/qiC4sJAcgp"
@RahulGandhi look alike Prashant Sethi fed up with RaGa-lookalike tag, decided to change his look completely: he put on nearly 20kg and redid his hairstyle so that not an iota of similarity with the @INCIndia president remained.— Chowkidaar Shivam (@Shivamislibran) May 8, 2019
ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/3HYHzkJbMl
Prashant Sethi also claimed to have turned down the role of Rahul Gandhi in the recent Bollywood movie based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PM Narendra Modi. He stated that he doesn't wish to be known as Rahul Gandhi's look alike. He respects the Congress President as a national leader and but he is a true BJP supporter and favour Narendra Modi. he turned down a big-budget Bollywood movie for the same reason.
See the love for PM @narendramodi, Prashant Sethi, a @RahulGandhi lookalike puts 20 kg weight, not to look alike Pappu. #ModiAaneWalaHaihttps://t.co/wWK0SlownK pic.twitter.com/BmVYhpUSm6— Chowkidar Manoj Goenka ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@iam_manojgoenka) May 8, 2019
Prashant Sethi, who was earlier gratified by the compliments from both strangers and acquaintances, is now driven back by the very same words of admiration. Sethi claims that he is against the political ideology of the Congress leader and disappointed by its President. Furthermore, online memes on Rahul Gandhi have impacted his life. Sethi's wife Gunjan doesn't mind him changing his look as she believes sometimes he also resembles Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Prashant Sethi's father, Subhash, always encouraged his son to join the Youth Congress, but Prashant Sethi had refused.
