This Raksha Bandhan, Radio City spreads happiness and positivity with Suraksha Bandhan

Radio City, India's leading radio network, initiated various initiatives this RakshaBandhan to celebrate the festival. Radio City in the national capital launched two activities, Suraksha Bandhan and #Gaadimerabhaichalaega. In Mumbai, Radio City started Mask Bandhan, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation.

In Delhi, Radio City kick startedSurakshanBandhan with RJ Ginnie, with an aim to thank and salute the efforts of doctors and medical staff of the city. With Radio City Suraksha Bandhan, RJ Ginnie, through her popular breakfast show, Suno Na Dilli, that airs 7am -11am, urges Delhiites to pledge this RakshaBandhan to respect, protect doctors and celebrate their deeds. Radio City would also be distributing masks, face shields, PPE kits to them, to fight Covid-19.

On the other hand, Radio City's evening drive time jocks Aadi and Manav, initiated #GaadiTeraBhaiChalayega campaign, wherein they attempt to bridge the gap between brothers and sisters as they are offering free picks and drops on RakshaBandhan. RJs Aadi and Manavasked female listeners in Delhi to call Radio City, and Radio City would drop them safely to their brother's place where they would together enjoy the festival, which would rather be difficult as people are reluctant to travel by public transport.

In Mumbai, with Mask Bandhan activity, Radio City creates awareness amongst Mumbaikars that we would need to protect ourselves first from the horrific Covid-19. Radio City along with various NGO's and mask providers have come together to ensure that the city and citizens are protected. On air, Radio City RJ's will share with listeners that masks are as important as a rakhi.

Radio City, over the years has been the nation's positive voice. Through, initiatives like these and the brand philosophy Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news