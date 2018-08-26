This Rakshabandhan, telly actors talk about their bond with sisters and brothers

bollywood

Ruslaan Sayed, Sheeba, Vaishali Takkar, Akashdeep, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Naveen Sharma and Gurucharan Singh talk about their bond with their siblings

Ruslaan Sayed with his sister Shivani

Ruslaan Sayed: Mostly we shoot on Rakshabandhan, so I do not have social plans as such. That day, if I get time, I get into plans made by my Rakhi sisters. Last year, it was Shivani who tied me Rakhi, in addition to Preeti who has been celebrating Rakhi for six years now. It's a fun day for me and I am emotional about it as well as I don't have my sister here. My Rakhi sisters try and do everything to spend some quality time between ourselves and celebrating the joy of this auspicious day.



Sheeba with her brother

Sheeba: This Rakhi I will be in USA, dropping my son on Rakhi, so we had an early celebration. It’s a very festive occasion as all brothers and sisters and cousins - my husbands - mine and our kids Rakhi sisters all come over and we have family bonding and games and food and mithai. We love celebrating all the festivities with great pomp and ceremony, decorations and traditional clothes.



Vaishali Takkar with her brother Vicky

Vaishali Takkar: I don't have any Rakhi plans because I am not sure if I would be shooting or not. My brother is visiting me like every year. I'll make plans with him but I am going to miss my family. Every year, we celebrate Rakhi in Indore in a grand celebration. We all go on a picnic and I really miss taking huge gifts and also blackmailing them that I won't tie rakhi if they don't gift me something big! I remember one incident years back, I was on a school trip and I was supposed to come on the day of Rakshabandhan but it took so long that I ended up coming late in the evening. He did not let any other sister tie him a Rakhi and I was crying since because of me, his hand was all empty that day. One thing that I am still trying to learn from him is how to captivate people with his charm. He is very charming and is always adorable. The best thing about my brother is that he obeys me, he is naughty though but will fight with anyone for me.



Akashdeep with his sister

Akashdeep: It’s a day that we have been celebrating ever since birth. Earlier we were all living together but now all of us have our own families. But this day has now also created newer relationships as in my sons tie Rakhis to my sister's daughter too. It’s just a reason to meet and have lunch or dinner together because as brothers we are supposed to be there for our younger sisters forever and we will be. Yet, it’s a sweet family occasion and everyone bonds and has fun.



Vahbiz Dorabjee with brother

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Rakhi is obviously always special to me. I have a little brother and this time I have a surprise for him. I hope he likes it. We have done a short Rakshabandhan campaign together so this time I made him do some acting as well. It has been so memorable for both of us as we did a lot of fun. This year, I won't be in Pune and I will be tying him the rakhi before. Every year is a memorable one for us. What I admire and learned the most from him is the discipline he has. He has such a focused and disciplined life. He has all the qualities of being an actor and a model. He is so consistent and so strict about his food and gym. He is very calm and at the same time very happy-go-lucky. He is the laughing Buddha of our house, even in a serious situation, he keeps laughing.



Naveen Sharma with his sister Madhushree

Naveen Sharma: Initially, I was planning to visit Coorg to meet my very close friend who is also my rakhi sister. But, since it's flooded there, I won't be going. I may visit my cousin sisters in Jaipur. I think most of my Rakhis have been with my cousins from my nani's side Every year when we get together on Rakhi, we play games and have fun. When I am in Mumbai, all my cousins and my rakhi sister Madhu courier the rachis to me. My cousins from my father's family have been raised in Goa, so we hardly have celebrated rakhi together.



Gurucharan Singh with his sister

Gurucharan Singh: My most memorable incident with my sister was when I brought her to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Earlier too, just her face was shown, but later she was actually acting in one of the episodes. This was one of my gifts for her. My sister is the epitome of women power. She always speaks her mid and stands up for what is right. She has sacrificed a lot for the family. I love that about her. She is so dedicated that she studied after having two kids and started teaching. She has taught me to achieve whatever I want at any age.

