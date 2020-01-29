This rare picture of Amitabh Bachchan with a newborn Abhishek Bachchan is pure gold

It's always heartening to see throwback photos of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. In the days of social media, these old and classic photographs have started resurfacing on the Internet. And something similar happened recently when a fan of Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of the actor on the occasion of Basant Panchami, all the way back from February 5, 1976.

The bigger news here is that the auspicious occasion coincided with Abhishek Bachchan's birthday and in this picture, we also get to see Big B's mother, Teji Bachchan. For all the Bachchan fans out there, this is pure gold.

Have a look right here:

And this is Amitabh Bachchan's reply to the story:

And this is how the Superstar has wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami:

they give me company on my desk as I write .. pic.twitter.com/NsQWJXz4lS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 28, 2020

2020 is all the more special for Abhishek Bachchan because he completes two decades in Bollywood. His debut film, Refugee, released in 2000 and ever since then, the actor has given some fine performances in films like Guru, Bluffmaster, Yuva, Dum Maaro Dum, Bunty Aur Babli, and Manmarziyaan.

This year also marks a metamorphosis for the actor as he's gearing up for some really intriguing films like Ludo, Bob Biswas, and Amazon's Breathe 2. And coming to Sr. Bachchan, he too has a range of films coming up like Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, and Jhund.

