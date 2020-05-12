This smart space-saving video of a car being parked has impressed Anand Mahindra

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing posts he finds on social media that has an 'innovative idea. His Twitter feed is filled with videos and pictures that offer creative or 'jugaad’ solutions to everyday problems. Months after sharing a video that showed a smart method for parking cars, the chairman of Mahindra Group, recently shared another solution to car-parking that saves space and is quite innovative.

Called a jugaad that impressed him, the video shows a man carefully parking his car onto a lifting jack outside his house. Once the car is parked properly, the man pushes it into the area under the staircase of his house."Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead,” Mahindra tweeted in the caption for the video. He further said that he likes the ‘geometrical elegance of the solution and he hoping if the man can provide him with some more of such ‘out-of-the-box’ ideas to making their factory layouts more efficient.

Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient! https://t.co/5B76wTMz6q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2020

The video posted on Monday garnered more than 486,000 views on Twitter with over 11,400 likes and was retweeted more than 1,400 times.

The good thing is that this person has not cut down the tree to make this car park design.



But he has to maintain the same model of the car for very very long time. — Pravin Dhakne (@Pravin_Dhakne) May 11, 2020

Either he has bought the car that can fit under the staircase... or built the staircase so that the car fits under it ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Acrobatic reversing skills required though ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) May 11, 2020

Compulsive innovation. Urban India is full of these innovators. Very accurate and with spotless precision. #IndiaInnovation #hearmi — Sanjay Pattnaik (@UniqueOdisha) May 11, 2020

Sir parking is very difficult, only expert driver only do this — chandrasekar (@chandruipl) May 11, 2020

Sir we should admire this guy's control on the reverse gear. I mean even for s seasoned driver like me I am sure I will need several rounds of trials to master what this guy did. Innovation. — Kartik Matmari (@KMatmari) May 11, 2020

Very good idea , but very risky, need a perfect drive. But liked idea. — Sudhansu Patro ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@sdhansupatro) May 11, 2020

