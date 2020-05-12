Search

This smart space-saving video of a car being parked has impressed Anand Mahindra

Updated: May 12, 2020, 12:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Months after sharing a video that showed a smart method for parking cars, Anand Mahindra, recently shared another solution to car-parking that saves space and is quite innovative.

Anand Mahindra. Picture/AFP
Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing posts he finds on social media that has an 'innovative idea. His Twitter feed is filled with videos and pictures that offer creative or 'jugaad’ solutions to everyday problems. Months after sharing a video that showed a smart method for parking cars, the chairman of Mahindra Group, recently shared another solution to car-parking that saves space and is quite innovative.

Called a jugaad that impressed him, the video shows a man carefully parking his car onto a lifting jack outside his house. Once the car is parked properly, the man pushes it into the area under the staircase of his house."Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead,” Mahindra tweeted in the caption for the video. He further said that he likes the ‘geometrical elegance of the solution and he hoping if the man can provide him with some more of such ‘out-of-the-box’ ideas to making their factory layouts more efficient.

The video posted on Monday garnered more than 486,000 views on Twitter with over 11,400 likes and was retweeted more than 1,400 times.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the video:

What do you think of the video?

