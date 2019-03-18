This stadium is too small: FC Goa fan

football

Bengaluru FC player Sunil Chhetri (blue) and Goa FC player in action during the ISL 2019 Final in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Pic/PTI

"Scream at us, abuse us, criticise us, but do come to watch us play." These words were uttered by India football captain Sunil Chhetri on the eve of his 100th match for India, who were to face Kenya on June 4 last year.

Yesterday, Bengaluru FC's Chhetri must have been delighted to see a packed house for his team's ISL final against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri. The season's finale had fans travelling from far distances to support their teams. However, the numbers would have been greater if the venue could accommodate more than just 9000-odd.

"I'm part of the Goa team's fan club. We had 10 buses from Goa for people of our club and there were others who travelled by cars and bikes. Around 5,000 people came for this match. Many more wanted to come for this game, but the stadium is too small," FC Goa fan Vishal Gawas told mid-day.

Some fans bought last-minute tickets from touts outside the stadium. "Usually, we get around 1500 tickets for the club but this time we only got 500. I bought 10 R250 tickets for R1500 each," said Goa-based Anthony Fernandes.

Another fan Mohammed Hashim, who arrived from Kerala with his cousin Muhammed Rabeeh to watch his favourite star Chhetri, had to return empty-handed. "The tickets in black are too expensive," said a dejected Hashim.

