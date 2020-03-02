This Summer, buy these amazing printed cartoon t-shirts from Amazon

A few days ago, Bengali actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan shared a picture where the new age political leader could be seen enjoying a blissful Sunday morning. In the picture, Nusrat looked uber cool look as she stunned in a printed yellow Donald duck t-shirt.

So, if you are wondering where to get the best-printed cartoon t-shirt from don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Tom & Jerry Printed T-Shirt

This amazing printed cartoon character t-shirt from House Of Tees is made up of 100 percent cotton material. This lightweight and soft hand feel fabric makes the tee extremely comfortable to wear during the summer season. The stylish and trendy t-shirt from House of Tees comes with printed Tom and Jerry's character. You can buy it for Rs 639. Shop here

Unisex Cotton Graphic Mickey Mouse T-Shirt

This unisex printed t-shirt from The Souled Store comes with the cartoon character of the Mickey Mouse. This regular fit t-shirt is made up of 100 percent cotton material and can be worn by both men and women. The printed graphic t-shirt comes with Mickey Mouse's most famous catchphrases "Oh Boy"! You can buy it for Rs 524. Shop here

Hakuna Matata Unisex Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

This Hakuna Matata Unisex Cotton Graphic T-Shirt from The Soules Store is the official licensed Lion King T-shirt. This regular fit unisex t-shirt is made up of 100 percent material and will remind you of your childhood anthem 'Hakuna Matata' which means "no worries". This Lion King t-shirt will help you dance your worries away. You can buy it for Rs 524. Shop here

Printed Cartoon Winnie The Pooh T-shirt

This famous cartoon character Winnie The Pooh T-shirt from YaYa cafe will take you back to your childhood. The half sleeve printed t-shirt in hues of black is made up of 100 percent cotton material. This amazing printed t-shirt is an ideal gifting option for valentine's day, Birthday Gifts, Anniversary, etc. Ths Winnie The Pooh t-shirt can spell out comfort and can be paired with about anything. You can buy it for Rs 499. Shop here

