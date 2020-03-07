This Summer look smart with these shaving kits from Amazon, buy now

They say Grooming kits are to men what make-up is to women, which is they one must take good care of themselves, especially their facial skin. So, this summer season, take care of yourself and up your style game with these amazing shaving kits from Amazon.

Bombay Shaving Company Complete Shaving Kit

This amazing shaving kit from the Bombay Shaving Company is packed with Razor, Blades, Shaving Brush, Scrub, Cream, Balm. It also comes with Free Towel and Protection Cover. This shaving kit will provide smoother, softer and healthier skin in 4 weeks. The shaving kits also come with exfoliating Scrub, Shaving Cream, After Shave Balm and Imitation Badger Brush for a close and comfortable shave. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 2155. Shop here

Park Avenue Essential Grooming Kit

This essential men's grooming kit comes with 6 essential products catering to a man’s daily grooming needs packed together in a Travel Pouch. The six products include Park Avenue Deo Talc (100g), Park Avenue After Shave Lotion (50ml), Park Avenue Fragrant Soap (125g), Park Avenue Lather Shaving Cream (84g), Park Avenue Shaving Brush (1N), Park Avenue Razor (1N). It is definitely one of the best shaving kits in grooming solutions for today's men. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 379. Shop here

Luxury Grooming Kit

This luxury grooming kit for men from Park Avenue comes in a stylish Travel pouch, making it an ideal choice for gifting, traveling or daily use. It comes with Park Avenue Fragrance Body Spray (150 ml), Park Avenue Deo Talc (100g), Park Avenue After Shave Lotion (50ml), Park Avenue Fragrant Soap (125g), Park Avenue Lather Shaving Cream (84g), Park Avenue Shaving Brush (1N), Park Avenue Razor (1N). The kit is thoughtfully designed for today's gentlemen who deserve to be pampered on the go. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 411. Shop here

Gillette MACH3 Limited Edition Travel Pack

This amazing shaving kit from Gillette comes with DuraComfort blades that give a closer shave. The 3 high definition razor blades are meant for glide and comfort. This limited edition shaving kit comes with a free Gillette kit bag. The razor's ergonomic handle gives great control while shaving. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 499. Shop here

