This summer rediscover the Indian mocktail
Quench your thirst withÂ these uniqueÂ Summer coolers
When the heat of the summer seeps in our system, saps away our strength and leaves you dehydrated, nothing could be more satisfying than a refreshing, ice-cold summer drink. Natural fruit juices, soda, flavorful herbs and a lot of spices - quench your thirst with these unique Summer coolers. A smart way to battle the weather is to use these ingredients found in your kitchen and conjure up drinks to stay cool.
Honey Bunny
Honey – 20 ml
Sweet lime juice – 100 ml
Orange juice – 60 ml
Lime juice – ½ tsp
A pinch of salt
Crushed ice
For garnishing: Sweet lime – 1 slice
Method: Put honey in a ribbed glass. Add the sweet lime juice. Add orange juice, lime juice and
salt. Stir once. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a slice of sweet lime.
Hoo La La
Coconut water – 80 ml
Pineapple juice – 20 ml
Vanilla ice cream – 2 tbsp.
Blue Curacao- 5ml
Crushed ice – as required
Method: Blend everything in a mixer. Pour in a glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple
slice.
Catch me if u cane
Sugarcane Chunks – 5
Mint – 5 leaves
Ginger Syrup – 10ml
Lime – 3
Sugarcane juice/Sprite – 90ml
Method: Add Sugarcane chunks, mint, lemon, ginger syrup into a glass. Use a muddler to all the ingredients, add crushed ice and top it up with Sugarcane juice and Sprite.
Dream Catcher
Lemongrass – 2 sticks
Basil Leaves- 6 nos
Mix Fruit Juice – 180ml
Cinnamon Infused Black Tea – 40 ml
Ice Cubes – as required
Method - Infuse smoke to black tea, add all the ingredients to the shaker. Shake it well and stir it into a cocktail glass.
The Red Devil
Watermelon juice – 200 ml
Strawberry crush – 60 ml
Fresh lime juice – 10 ml
Red Bull – 100ml
Ice – as required
For garnishing: Water melon slice - 1
Method: Mix the water melon juice and strawberry crush well. Add lime juice. Pour into a cocktail glass. Add crushed ice and top it up with Red Bull. Serve garnished with water melon slice.
Kala
Pomegranate juice – 30 ml
Orange squash – 10 ml
Pineapple juice – 80 ml
Egg White- 5ml
Lime juice – a dash
Ice cubes – as required
For garnishing: Orange Wheel & grated nutmeg
Method: Put 4 - 6 ice cubes in a Shaker. Pour pomegranate juice over it, followed by orange squash
pineapple juice and egg white. Shake to perfection. Serve garnished with sweet lime and cherry.
Mint-o-fresh
Fresh mint – 40 gm
Lemon juice – of 1 lemon
Sugar Syrup – 15ml
Soda – For top up
Ice cubes – as required
Rock salt – 1 tsp
Method: Blend the mint leaves, lemon juice, water, Sugar, ice cubes and salt in a blender. ïÂÂ¶ Strain
and add the soda accordingly. Serve chilled in a long tall glass.
- By Bartending and mixology department of CEDP Skill Institute, Thane
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli