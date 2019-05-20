This summer rediscover the Indian mocktail

food

Quench your thirst withÂ these uniqueÂ Summer coolers

Honey Bunny

When the heat of the summer seeps in our system, saps away our strength and leaves you dehydrated, nothing could be more satisfying than a refreshing, ice-cold summer drink. Natural fruit juices, soda, flavorful herbs and a lot of spices - quench your thirst with these unique Summer coolers. A smart way to battle the weather is to use these ingredients found in your kitchen and conjure up drinks to stay cool.

Honey – 20 ml

Sweet lime juice – 100 ml

Orange juice – 60 ml

Lime juice – ½ tsp

A pinch of salt

Crushed ice

For garnishing: Sweet lime – 1 slice

Method: Put honey in a ribbed glass. Add the sweet lime juice. Add orange juice, lime juice and

salt. Stir once. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a slice of sweet lime.

Hoo La La

Coconut water – 80 ml

Pineapple juice – 20 ml

Vanilla ice cream – 2 tbsp.

Blue Curacao- 5ml

Crushed ice – as required

Method: Blend everything in a mixer. Pour in a glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple

slice.

Catch me if u cane

Sugarcane Chunks – 5

Mint – 5 leaves

Ginger Syrup – 10ml

Lime – 3

Sugarcane juice/Sprite – 90ml

Method: Add Sugarcane chunks, mint, lemon, ginger syrup into a glass. Use a muddler to all the ingredients, add crushed ice and top it up with Sugarcane juice and Sprite.

Dream Catcher

Lemongrass – 2 sticks

Basil Leaves- 6 nos

Mix Fruit Juice – 180ml

Cinnamon Infused Black Tea – 40 ml

Ice Cubes – as required

Method - Infuse smoke to black tea, add all the ingredients to the shaker. Shake it well and stir it into a cocktail glass.

The Red Devil

Watermelon juice – 200 ml

Strawberry crush – 60 ml

Fresh lime juice – 10 ml

Red Bull – 100ml

Ice – as required

For garnishing: Water melon slice - 1

Method: Mix the water melon juice and strawberry crush well. Add lime juice. Pour into a cocktail glass. Add crushed ice and top it up with Red Bull. Serve garnished with water melon slice.

Kala

Pomegranate juice – 30 ml

Orange squash – 10 ml

Pineapple juice – 80 ml

Egg White- 5ml

Lime juice – a dash

Ice cubes – as required

For garnishing: Orange Wheel & grated nutmeg

Method: Put 4 - 6 ice cubes in a Shaker. Pour pomegranate juice over it, followed by orange squash

pineapple juice and egg white. Shake to perfection. Serve garnished with sweet lime and cherry.

Mint-o-fresh

Fresh mint – 40 gm

Lemon juice – of 1 lemon

Sugar Syrup – 15ml

Soda – For top up

Ice cubes – as required

Rock salt – 1 tsp

Method: Blend the mint leaves, lemon juice, water, Sugar, ice cubes and salt in a blender. ïÂÂ¶ Strain

and add the soda accordingly. Serve chilled in a long tall glass.

- By Bartending and mixology department of CEDP Skill Institute, Thane

