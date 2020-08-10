This talk will be lit

Words have become crucially important during the pandemic since it's only when we read in the papers about what's happening around us that we find out what's going on. But that's non-fiction. Those words deal mainly with facts and figures, which don't capture the imagination of the times like fiction might, something that's also crucial when it comes to documenting these times. Historians will also look back at the literature that tries to make sense of the situation we are in. Journalist and author Pallavi Aiyar and graphic novelist Sarnath Banerjee will discuss this role in a webinar this evening that the Asia Society is organising. They will address questions like, has creative expression fostered healing and well-being during the pandemic? And what are the sort of stories that we can tell right now?



Sarnath Banerjee

On Today, 4.30 pm

Log on to Asia Society on Facebook

