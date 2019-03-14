This team can win us World Cup, says Australian skipper Aaron Finch

cricket

Coach Justin Langer said: "All the credit to the players. Incredibly, proud of the boys. It has been an unbelievable tide since India arrived in Australia."

Australian cricketers pose with the trophy after winning the fifth ODI and the series against India at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Skipper Aaron Finch and coach Justin Langer were over the moon after Australia clinched back-to-back limited overs away series against India in a month, terming the achievement as an "incredible one".

Australia first beat India 2-0 in the two-match T20 Series and have now pulled off a 3-2 series win after being 0-2 down. This after losing the Test and ODI series in their own backyard when India travelled their from late last year to first part of 2019.

"It's unbelievable. The resilience and the fight that we showed was incredible. We've had our backs against the wall for a while now, but I'm really proud of the group for coming back," Finch said at the post-match presentation ceremony. He is happy that they have been able to prove their critics wrong with this performance.

"Like I said, people have written us off for quite a while now but the team that we have can win us the series, and they can win us the World Cup. It's about believing in ourselves and sticking to our gameplan. It was a great series all round even though India beat us resoundingly in Nagpur," said Finch.

