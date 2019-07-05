This teenage photo of Kareena Kapoor proves Taimur Ali Khan is her spitting image

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan club shared a picture of Bebo from her teenage days. After looking at that picture, one can analyse how much does her tot Taimur resembles her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan club shared a black-and-white photo of the actress from her teenage days, and she looks every bit similar even now at 38-years. The actress' facial features are the same and her smile, eyes, they all prove that her tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan resembles so much like her. The fan club shared the photo with the caption: "Black and White Edition #childhoodmemories #throwback (sic)"

Take a look at the picture:

Dressed in a chequered skirt and shirt with short tresses, we must say that Kareena was a fashionista even back then. The same fan club also shared another photo of Kareena Kapoor from the sets of Angrezi Medium. The actress is shooting for the film in London, and several pictures of the actress from the shoot have surfaced online.

Take a look at the fresh picture from the film's set:

Kareena will be seen sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium (2017), which featured Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Reports suggest that Kareena plays a cop in this film, which is being shot in London as Irrfan's daughter (Radhika Madan) is grown up in the sequel and pursues higher education from this English land. Hindi Medium was about a couple struggling to give better education to their daughter.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she has broken the stereotypical norms of a married actress not making it in big in her profession, and especially in the film industry, and also after embracing motherhood. The actress is a living example and inspiration for many working and expecting mothers.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Takht by Karan Johar. Takht is a historical drama that features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Not just the film industry but Kareena has taken a step ahead in her career by turning up as a celebrity judge for the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. At present, since the actress is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium, her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor is filling up for her.

Sweet, we say!

