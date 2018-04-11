This Thane cop's 36 kg weight loss journey will inspire you

Wagle Estate Sr PI shuns New Age treatments and cosmetology to go from 130 kg to 94 kilos in 14 months flat; here's how you can replicate his success



Senior inspector Ravikant Malekar

No weight loss treatment, surgery or cosmetology, simply, regular exercise — that's what 57-year-old senior inspector Ravikant Malekar did for over the last 14 months to lose 36 kg, setting a commendable example for his peers and juniors in the force battling obesity and weight issues. Posted at the Wagle Estate police station, he made it a point to set 90 minutes aside from his hectic schedule daily to walk 5 km, and the result is there for all to see. He doesn't have diabetes or blood pressure issues or any other ailment.

"I decided to start losing weight at the end of 2016, and went for a 30-minute morning walk. By the time I was done, I was panting so much, I was struggling to draw a breath. That spurred me on to stick to it, and gradually, I increased the duration to one hour and later to one and a half. Now, I feel so fresh and energetic that even after hours of bandobast duty, I manage to wake up early the next day and go for my walk," said Malekar.

Talking about what led him to decide to lose weight, he gave Thane police commissioner Parambir Singh the credit for inspiring him. "In every meeting, CP sir talked not only about work and cases, but also about stress management and healthy living. Two years ago, he said to me 'Malekar, please start losing weight, not only for work, but also for yourself'. He sat me down and discussed my daily routine and gave me tips on how to make time for exercise and follow a diet plan. I thought to myself 'If such a senior person can be so concerned about my health, why can't I?' And that set the ball rolling. I created a gym in my police station for myself and my colleagues."



Senior inspector Ravikant Malekar is attached with Wagle Estate police station

Art of healthy living

Taking us through his daily routine and diet, he said, "I wake up at 5 am and walk from my home in Kalwa to Thane's Talavpali area. It takes me 90 minutes, sometimes two hours. Once back home, I drink warm water; I carry four litres of it with me all through the day and drink only that. I breakfast on muesli with milk and dry or fresh fruits, and then, start my workday. If I get hungry before lunch, I snack on fruits. In the afternoon, I eat boiled sprouts and a leafy salad, and in the evening, once again some dry fruits or a healthy drink made with moong dal.

"Evenings are also reserved for gym, where I do weight training with the help of my trainer Prashant Chavan, who won the 'Bharat Shri' title in the 2014 National Body Building Championship. I also try and avoid a vehicle for night duty and walk or jog to carry out patrolling as much as possible."

He added, "For dinner, I eat boiled veggies with a dash of salt and bhaakri, always before 9 pm. I have given up sugar and processed food items, and my family has followed suit to support me. Now, even my wife and son don't eat sweets, and she has even stopped making them during festivals. I am so grateful to them, for all the sacrifices they have made just to ensure that my diet doesn't collapse."



The makeshift gym he has set up in his police station for his colleagues

Sweating it out

"I also set up equipment in my police station, kind of like a makeshift gym, which my colleagues use whenever they get time. My family said to me that making people happy and keeping oneself happy is also a form of exercise and necessary. So, I have started asking juniors to join me during lunch; we eat together, crack jokes or engage in a healthy discussion," said Malekar.

"CP sir appreciated my weight loss and all the efforts that have gone into it during a meeting. Now, a few of my colleagues have also started making efforts to lose weight."

Singh said, "I have always lived a healthy life and encourage my subordinates to do the same. I am extremely happy with the efforts Malekar has put in to get in shape. I applaud his commitment to stay fit; he is an inspiration to others."

Also read: How Shobhaa De's trolling changed obese MP cop's life: 10 developments



