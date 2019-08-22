This throwback photo of Ranveer Singh is all sorts of cute!

bollywood

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion, stellar performances and ceaseless energy. The Gully Boy actor recently shared a throwback photo from his childhood that is sure to melt your heart.

Ranveer Singh shared this cute photo on his Instagram account

Ranveer Singh knows just how to mix things up. The Padmaavat actor frequently shares moments from his daily life on social media and keeps his fans updated about the goings-on in his life. The actor who married the gorgeous Deepika Padukone last year, also indulges in PDA on his wife's social media pictures.

Now, Ranveer has shared a throwback photo of himself from his childhood and the actor sure looks adorable in it. Ranveer captioned the post as, "all good in the hood" Check out the photo here:

How cute does Ranveer look in his red hooded onesie! His cute sneakers with the striped socks look super cute too. Several of Ranveer Singh's Instagram followers commented on the photo. One of them wrote, "So cute , love your sisters pic in the background", while another commented, "Oh this colour kink is since childhood", and RJ Archana Pania said, "ANNNNNOT BELIEVE YIU ARE JUST THE SAME TO SAME TO SAME ..... like wading & thumbs uppping since u weee@that much ... knowing that u will do this to LARGE AIDIENCE (sic)."

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, '83. '83 is a Kabir Khan directorial that is based on India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of then captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will portray the role of Singh's onscreen wife, Romi Dev.

The cast of '83 is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The Kabir Khan film is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first film together after their wedding in 2018. The couple has previously co-starred in commercially and critically successful movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. '83 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

